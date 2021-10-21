Advertisement

Aiken Scholars Academy celebrates new building with ribbon-cutting ceremony

By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Scholars Academy celebrated the completion of its newly constructed building on the University of South Carolina campus with a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Daniel Heimmermann, chancellor of USCA, presided over the ceremony, and Ms. Martha Messick, principal of ASA, gave the welcoming message and cut the ceremonial ribbon.

During the ceremony Lauren Jackson spoke about the direction that ASA has given her in life.

“Because of ASA, I discovered a part of myself that opened the door for so much growth and opportunity. I’ve been motivated to set and reach goals for myself. I believe in myself, and even if I don’t have everything figured out just yet, I know where I’m headed, and I feel confident about my future.”

ASA curriculum focuses not only on the academic core but emerges students in research studies, culture building, critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, and community service. ASA opened for the 2018-2019 school year with its first cohort of 50 students. Classes were initially conducted in the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center on the USCA campus, but the school quickly outgrew that space creating the need for the new building.

We’re told applications for the next school year will be open soon, sometime this fall.

