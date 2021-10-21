2nd ex-deputy testifies in own defense during taser-death trial

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The trial entered its sixth day Thursday for three former Washington County deputies accused of murdering a man who died after being tased multiple times in 2017.

On Thursday, former deputy Rhett Scott took the stand to testify in his own defense.

He’s charged along with Michael Howell and Henry Copeland in the death of Eurie Martin, who died after being tased multiple times while walking on a road in Washington County. Martin’s family says he had a history of mental problems and was walking to visit his family.

COMING UP Closing arguments will begin at noon in the trial over the death of Eurie Martin. Look for updates here.

Scott worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for about 13 years, starting out working at the jail.

Scott, Howell and Copeland were the only three deputies covering Washington County that night.

Scott was the third deputy to arrive.

On the stand, he said a second call for backup from Howell told him, “We tased him but he’s still fighting.”

He assumed it was a physical fight and sped up to get there.

He also assumed the deputies were trying to arrest Martin but didn’t know why. When he arrived, Martin had his hands on his hips, all three were talking and deputies giving him commands.

He says he tased Martin in the back.

Martin turned around with a clinched fist like he was going to strike him in one hand and pulled the taser probes out with the other, Scott testified.

Eventually Martin fell to ground and Scott laid partially on top of him, holding down one arm. Martin had the other arm tucked under his body, not allowing the other deputies to cuff that hand.

Under defense cross-examination, Scott answered questions that Martin was not swinging arms and had his hand on his hip when he arrived.

He didn’t ask Martin or the deputies any questions about the situation before tasing him in the back, he said.

Between the first time Scott tased him (he had already been tased by Copeland prior), Scott admitted he held down the trigger and tased Martin at least sic or seven times before Martin was flat on the ground.

While attempting to handcuff Martin on the ground, on a video Martin can be heard screaming, “Oh, God,” and “You’re killing me.”

Scott said he didn’t hear that at the time.

Scott said he checked Martin’s pulse once but did not ask him if he was OK.

Then for about seven minutes, the three deputies stood around talking about what to charge Martin with.

By the time a volunteer firefighter arrived, Martin had no pulse.

On Wednesday, Howell took the stand.

During Howell’s testimony, the defense played his body cam video. Howell didn’t actually deploy a taser during the incident – he wasn’t even equipped with one.

“He had like a I mean a [look] like he could see through you, what I felt like. I mean, an evil look,” Howell said as he described his encounter with Martin.

He says when he got there, he had no intention of arresting Martin. Eventually, he called for backup and Copeland showed up. At one point in a video of the incident, you can hear Howell tell Copeland to quote “Tase his [expletive].”

EARLIER COVERAGE:

During cross-examination, prosecutor Kelly Weathers questioned Howell on why he felt he had authority to arrest Martin in the first place, pointing out that Martin was in fact following state law by walking toward incoming traffic on a two lane road.

Earlier Wednesday, Mark Kroll, electrical weapons expert and biomedical professor took the stand.

He spoke about the history of tasers and electricity. He said electrocution is death by electricity and that Martin’s death was not an electrocution.

He said no one has ever been electrocuted from a taser.

The most common risk factors from tasers are falling (resulting in head trauma), the probe hitting a subject’s eye and fire or spark, he said.

Testifying that risks are rare, he said death after a tasing does not mean tasing was the cause.

He said previous medical conditions such as heart disease do not impact the intensity of tasing or the risk of death.

Also taking the stand Wednesday was Michael Graham, a forensic pathologist.

He testified that a taser is not considered a deadly weapon because the number of deaths related to a taser is not high enough to conclude that it is deadly force. He says a homicide ruling by a medical examiner does not necessarily mean murder.

Former Deputy Rhett Scott is expected to take the stand Thursday.

