1 person dead after shooting in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Aiken County left one person dead Wednesday night.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was discovered after deputies responded around 11 p.m. to a report of gunshots at 24 Dallas Circle just north of the Aiken city limits.

Deputies found a unresponsive male in the living room lying on a couch with apparent gunshots wounds to his body.

He was confirmed dead by Aiken County emergency medical service crews.

The 911 caller told that they hear several shots and screaming.

Investigators and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are continuing their investigation.

The coroner has not released the victim’s name yet pending notification of relatives.

Deputies are asking the public to let them know of any details they have about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 803-648-6811 or provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for any crime.

