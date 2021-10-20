Wife charged with shooting husband on Davis Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman is facing charges for reportedly shooting her husband in the leg Tuesday morning.

At 9:45 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 3500 block of Davis Drive in reference to reports of a shooting.

There, deputies located a male victim at the residence who had been shot in his right knee.

He told deputies his wife, 46-year-old Frances Brodie, shot him in the home’s yard and fled the scene in a black truck, according to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center emergency room with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies reported.

Deputies later detained Brodie and took her to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, she was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, arrest records state.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.