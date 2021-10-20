Advertisement

Wife charged with shooting husband on Davis Drive

Frances Brodie
Frances Brodie(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta woman is facing charges for reportedly shooting her husband in the leg Tuesday morning.

At 9:45 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 3500 block of Davis Drive in reference to reports of a shooting.

There, deputies located a male victim at the residence who had been shot in his right knee.

He told deputies his wife, 46-year-old Frances Brodie, shot him in the home’s yard and fled the scene in a black truck, according to a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center emergency room with injuries that were not life-threatening, deputies reported.

Deputies later detained Brodie and took her to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center. There, she was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, arrest records state.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Deputy Leslie Gaiter rushes at a woman recording an arrest in a controversial video that went...
Deputy in taser case has drawn scrutiny before
From left: Investigator Richard Russell, Deputy Leslie Gaiter, Deputy Parker Leathers, Deputy...
4 Richmond County deputies on leave after death of man who was tased
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says

Latest News

Face masks
Augusta set to enforce masks, face coverings in city facilities
Ex-deputies' trial continues in Washington County.
In Washington County ex-cops’ trial, taser expert describes risks
By default, this regulation is the job of the federal Occupational Safety and Health...
McMaster says state will fight if federal government takes over enforcing SC workplace safety
Loaded gun found in Lexington student’s book bag, officials say