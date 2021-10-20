Western Carolina State Fair will start Friday in Aiken

AIKEN S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After taking a year off for COVID, the Western Carolina State Fair returns with a full slate of rides, food vendors, shows, games, agricultural competitions, exhibits and more.

The fair will run Oct. 22-31 at the Aiken County Fairgrounds

The Western Carolina State Fair will clean bathrooms and common areas frequently, and rides will be sanitized between guests. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the fairgrounds, and social distancing will be encouraged while waiting in lines. Masks are recommended but not required.

Gates open at 5 p.m. daily except for Saturdays and Sundays, when gates open at noon. Closing depends on crowds in the fairgrounds. For more information and more discounts, go to LetsRideAiken.com.

Information on tickets:

Gate admission (age 11 and older): $10

Gate sdmission (age 10 and younger): free

Magic Pass (unlimited rides; does not include gate admission): $35

Midnight Mania (Oct. 22 and 29; includes gate admission and unlimited rides; starts at 9 p.m.): $30

Tuesday, Oct. 26 (does not include gate admission): $15 unlimited rides ·

For other discounts, go to LetsRideAiken.com and click on Schedule.

Daily shows will include the Hog Diggity Dog trained pig and dog show, the Eudora Farms petting zoo, livestock shows, a demolition derby, lawnmower racing and more.

The exhibit buildings will be open daily. Arts and crafts, commercial exhibits and more from around the area will be on display each day during the fair.

For a complete list of times, events, ticket sales, discounts and more, visit LetsRideAiken.com or go to the Western Carolina State Fair Facebook page.

