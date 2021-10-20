Advertisement

Former deputy testifies in own defense in taser-death trial

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re one step closer to closing arguments in the murder trial of three former deputies in Washington County. Today one of the deputies took the stand to testify in his own defense.

During former deputy Michael Howell’s testimony the defense played his body cam video. Howell didn’t actually deploy a taser during the incident – he wasn’t even equipped with one. The two other deputies Rhett Scott and Henry Copeland did.

He says when he got there he had no intention of arresting Martin. Eventually he called for backup and deputy Copeland showed up. At one point in the video you can hear Howell tell Copeland to quote “Tase his expletive.”

EARLIER COVERAGE:

During cross-examination prosecutor Kelly Weathers questioned Howell on why he felt he had authority to arrest Martin in the first place. Pointing out that Martin was in fact following the law by walking toward incoming traffic on a two lane road.

Former Deputy Rhett Scott is expected to take the stand tomorrow.

