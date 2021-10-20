Advertisement

Swainsboro City Council settles lawsuit against mayor

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New developments out of the city of Swainsboro after three city council members filed a lawsuit against the mayor. In the lawsuit those three members claim the mayor ended a city council meeting early which in turn kept them from voting. They say they believe the mayor did not want them to vote because of their race.

READ THE LAWUIT:

MORE: | Overheard comments on Zoom spur lawsuit, racial questions in Swainsboro

Right before the hearing today both attorneys left the courtroom to talk in private and shortly after that both parties joined them. It took a few hours behind closed doors for the city known for being the crossroads of the south to no longer be at crossroads with one another.

“I think it’s always a win-win when you can end up together on the courthouse steps instead of fighting inside the court room so we are satisfied with todays effort and we look forward to moving ahead,” said Charles Schawbe, Mayor of Swainsboro.

Away from the Zoom call that started all of this. The lawsuit filed by the three city council members alleges the mayor illegally ended the August 24th city council meeting on the basis they did not meet quorum and felt their race played a roll.

“No mister mayor we have enough to meet quorum,” said John E. Parker, council member.

MORE: | Mayor of Swainsboro responds to lawsuit filed by City Council members

They’ve finally come to a decision if the majority of city council is present they can have meetings and vote.

“He spoke to my clients very bluntly and he indicated that there might have been some missteps and he wanted to resolve all of them because he considered my clients as his friends,” said Paul L. Howard, Lawyer Representing City Council Members.

The mayor and council members are optimistic they will be able to work together even on subjects they disagree on. As for the city administrator he did not make any comments on what he said. The next council meeting is scheduled for October 25th.

