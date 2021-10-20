Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Deputy Leslie Gaiter rushes at a woman recording an arrest in a controversial video that went...
Deputy in taser case has drawn scrutiny before
From left: Investigator Richard Russell, Deputy Leslie Gaiter, Deputy Parker Leathers, Deputy...
4 Richmond County deputies on leave after death of man who was tased
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says

Latest News

Early voting in Augusta.
Advance voting continues for arena bond referendum
Georgia Capitol
Plans being made for Georgia lawmakers’ special session
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker pays a visit to Savannah on Oct. 12, 2021.
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
SC Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit against McMaster over ending federal unemployment benefits
Lawsuit says S.C. redistricting process is taking too long