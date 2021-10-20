Advertisement

South Carolina’s Luke Doty needs surgery, out for the season

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half...
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(AP) - South Carolina starting quarterback Luke Doty will miss the rest of the season after re-injuring his foot in a win over Vanderbilt.

Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer says Doty will have surgery this week and should be ready for spring practice next season. South Carolina rallied Saturday to beat Vanderbilt 21-20 as back up Zeb Noland led a 75-yard scoring drive that ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Legette with 37 seconds to play.

Beamer said on Sunday Noland would start this week at No. 17 Texas A&M. Beamer said St. Francis transfer Jason Brown would back up Noland.

