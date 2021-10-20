Advertisement

South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - South Carolina is ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason women’s basketball poll for the second consecutive season. UConn is No. 2.

Defending national champion Stanford was third. Maryland and North Carolina State round out the top five.

Two Big Ten teams have their best preseason ranking ever: Indiana is No. 8 and Michigan is No. 11. There is excitement in Iowa, too: Iowa is ranked ninth and Iowa State is 12th.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Dunkin
Woman shot outside local Dunkin Donuts; two men charged
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run...
Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves’ NLCS lead to 2-1
South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half...
South Carolina’s Luke Doty needs surgery, out for the season
Scott Cochran returns to Georgia staff in off-field capacity
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility,...
76ers suspend Simmons 1 game for conduct detrimental to team