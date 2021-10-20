Advertisement

Scott Cochran returns to Georgia staff in off-field capacity

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(AP) - Assistant football coach Scott Cochran has returned to No. 1 Georgia’s staff in an off-field capacity after being away from the team for the first seven games for health reasons.

Coach Kirby Smart says Cochran will assist the special teams staff for the remainder of the season. Georgia announced before the season that Cochran was ``dealing with health issues`` and needed time ``to prioritize his mental health and well-being.’’

Cochran is Alabama’s former strength and conditioning coach. Former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp, who joined Georgia’s staff as a defensive analyst, moved on field to help fill the void left by Cochran’s absence.

