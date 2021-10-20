Richmond County Schools names 2021-22 teacher of the year

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System (RCSS) has named Vicki R. Knox as the 2021-22 Teacher of the Year. Knox, a math teacher at Deer Chase Elementary School, has taught all grade levels over her 21-year teaching career.

Upon being named Teacher of the Year, Knox said, “This is truly an honor to be named the Teacher of the Year for the Richmond County School System. I am excited to represent the men and women who impart knowledge each day in the classrooms in our district. The role teachers play in educating the whole child has a significant impact on their career and college readiness and their lives.”

“Ms. Knox is an outstanding example of the teachers leading our classrooms,” says Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, Superintendent of Richmond County Schools. “I am confident that she will represent the Richmond County School System well in the state Teacher of the Year competition.”

Dr. Cecil Clark, RCSS Chief Human Resources Officer, made the announcement during the Board of Education Meeting on Oct. 19.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.