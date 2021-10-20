Advertisement

Manager Aaron Boone re-signed by Yankees to 3-year contract

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with umpire Paul Emmel after being ejected during...
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues with umpire Paul Emmel after being ejected during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - Manager Aaron Boone has been re-signed by the New York Yankees to a three-year contract with a club option for 2025 after four winning but unsuccessful seasons.

Boone has led the Yankees to a 328-218 record and four postseason appearances but just one AL East title. They lost to the Red Sox in this year’s wild-card game. Owner Hal Steinbrenner says the team needs to get better and that Boone embraces its ``expectations of success.’’

He says the 48-year-old Boone’s ``intelligence, instincts and leadership’' will help the Yankees pursue their next World Series title. They haven’t won it all since 2009.

