Manager Aaron Boone re-signed by Yankees to 3-year contract
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(AP) - Manager Aaron Boone has been re-signed by the New York Yankees to a three-year contract with a club option for 2025 after four winning but unsuccessful seasons.
Boone has led the Yankees to a 328-218 record and four postseason appearances but just one AL East title. They lost to the Red Sox in this year’s wild-card game. Owner Hal Steinbrenner says the team needs to get better and that Boone embraces its ``expectations of success.’’
He says the 48-year-old Boone’s ``intelligence, instincts and leadership’' will help the Yankees pursue their next World Series title. They haven’t won it all since 2009.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.