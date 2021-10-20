Local program offers breast cancer resources for women without insurance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For women without insurance or who don’t have enough insurance annual checkups or mammograms can be difficult. But there is free help. The Breast and Cervical Cancer Program says don’t wait to get these all too important exams.

“I’m going to ignore it until I can’t ignore it anymore,” said Angela Prince. “I’m busy I was working.”

For Prince, it’s something she always put on the back burner.

“This lump grew into the size of an orange,” she said.

She says after waiting day after day she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

“I probably could have caught it earlier so the education piece is so important,” she said.

Lisa Ann Wheeler is the patient navigator of the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program and she says there are many personal issues women put above their own health.

“A women is not interested in getting her mammogram if there are barriers to health like food insecurities, rent, food on the table,” she said.

She says that’s why their program works to address the whole woman including other issues alongside healthcare.

“There are instances where I worked with women to have her rent paid,” she said. “Women we tend to be the caregivers and if we do not have it there to take care of ourselves we don’t have it there to care for others.”

She says their goal is to expand their outreach – helping women in need utilize the resources they have available.

“I’m just afraid this program is going to go away that is my biggest fear,” she said.

She says they’re hoping to continue to spread the word and partner up with people like Angela to extend their reach to communities that are impacted the most.

“In the CSRA it’s the number one cancer killer is in women of color,” she said. “If we are educating ourselves and taking care of ourselves like we should be we can get ahead and turn this thing around.”

For part of their outreach, they will also be doing a reduce your risk walk every month at different locations. They also have a ‘Know your Lemons’ campaign discussing breast exams as well as an app to give you monthly reminders.

