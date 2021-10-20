Developer looking to build new Columbia County shopping center

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new shopping center may be coming to Columbia County. That center is going to be off Furys Ferry Road near the entrance to West Lake. It’s not a done deal yet but the developer says to expect additions like restaurants, retail stores and salons. We spoke with the developer behind the project.

We could be seeing more new businesses at an undeveloped spot off of Fury’s Ferry Road. Columbia County commissioners heard plans tonight for a Surrey Center style development that would bring upscale shopping and dining.

Drummond Kurtz has lived near Furys Ferry Road for more than a decade. Over the years he’s seen it grow.

“What used to be pretty much a country road is now kind of I guess a low-level Washington Road,” he said.

Now there are plans for it to grow some more.

“I think it’s an underserved area, so I’m just...big fan of it,” said Rafy Bassali, developer.

Basali wants to bring the area a new shopping center with a variety of new businesses.

“Different types of restaurants, fine dining to different gym, salon, that type of thing, very similar to Surrey Center in Augusta,” he said.

His rezoning request went before the Columbia County commission Tuesday night for final approval. But they agreed to table it for two weeks while Bassali ties up a few loose ends.

But as more people move to this area Kurtz understands why the businesses follow.

“Growth happens,” he said.

Basali says right now he’s not planning to have a grocery store at this site but it’s still a possibility if his current plan doesn’t get approved.

