Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heading into today, high pressure will still be in control. Morning low temperatures will be chilly in the mid/upper 40s to near 50. Highs will be a tad warmer, near 80 under mostly sunny skies. A cold front will be moving into the central Plains this afternoon. This same front will move through our area by the end of this week. Lows tonight look cool in the mid to low 50s.

As the front moves towards our region Thursday, high pressure will push off the southeastern coast. Highs Thursday will be warm once again, near 80. The front is expected to move through our area on Friday with limited atmospheric moisture so rain chances are expected to remain isolated and mainly confined to the morning hours of Friday. Friday afternoon is currently trending drier with highs near 80.

High pressure moves back into the region behind the cold front, bringing seasonal and drier weather for the weekend. Enjoy the Fall temps! Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.