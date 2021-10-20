Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Front brings chance for showers late Thursday into early Friday. Sunny and seasonal this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure is keeping us dry today and tonight. A few high level clouds will be moving through late tonight. Lows will not be as chilly and should stay in the mid 50s into early Thursday morning. Winds will be calm overnight.

A few showers look possible late Thursday into early Friday.
A few showers look possible late Thursday into early Friday.(WRDW)

A cold front will start approaching the region from the west on Thursday. Most of the region should stay dry during the day with increasing clouds, especially by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s with steady southwest winds between 5-10 mph. A few showers from this front look possible late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Severe weather is not expected.

A few showers can’t be ruled out Friday morning as the cold front continues pushing through the region. We do look dry by Friday afternoon with highs in the low 80s. Winds will be a little breezy out of the west between 8-12 mph.

High pressure moves back into the region behind the cold front, bringing seasonal and drier weather for the weekend. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Enjoy the Fall temps! Keep it here for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Deputy Leslie Gaiter rushes at a woman recording an arrest in a controversial video that went...
Deputy in taser case has drawn scrutiny before
From left: Investigator Richard Russell, Deputy Leslie Gaiter, Deputy Parker Leathers, Deputy...
4 Richmond County deputies on leave after death of man who was tased
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says

Latest News

Nice Warm Up
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Sunny and Seasonal
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Sunny Skies, Dry Week
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Fall is here
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding