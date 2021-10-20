Craig Gilstrap named interim head football coach at North Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - News 12 has learned Craig Gilstrap has been named interim head football coach at North Augusta, according to an Aiken County Public Schools. The status of head coach Jim Bob Bryant has not been disclosed.

Gilstrap has taught at North Augusta for 26 years and is currently the head softball coach. He also served as offensive coordinator while Brian Thomas was head coach.

The full Aiken County Public Schools statement: “North Augusta High School Assistant Football Coach, Mr. Craig Gilstrap, has accepted the role of interim varsity head football coach at North Augusta High School effective immediately.

Mr. Gilstrap serves at North Augusta High as a U.S. History teacher and Teacher Cadet instructor. He also serves as the school’s varsity head softball coach.

This is a personnel matter and additional information is unavailable at this time.”

