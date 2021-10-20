Advertisement

Community comes to aid of dozens displaced by Wrens fire

Firefighter helmet and coat
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The community is coming together to help up to eight families displaced by a fire Tuesday at the Pine Valley Apartments.

About 20 people in total are reportedly without a home now after the fire consumed all of Building B at the complex, 101 Kings Mill Road.

A GoFundMe drive has been launched and the Wadley Police Department is holding a clothing drive to help the families who lost everything in the blaze.

Wadley Police Chief Tommy Walker Jr. said in a Facebook Live video that although the two communities are different, both are in Jefferson County.

“We want to do all that we can to help our brothers and sisters who are in another town but yet we’re still connected,” Walker said.

There are two safe drop-off locations where donors can be sure the affected families will what is given, organizers said:

  • The police station at 22 N. Main St. in Wadley, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
  • The State Farm office at 101 School St. in Wrens, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Organizers hope to put together a list of needed sizes, but for now, they are accepted gently used or new clothes of all types.

“Fairly new would be great,” the police chief said, but “brand-new would be awesome.”

The police chief noted that with cooler weather arriving, jackets will be needed, as well.

“Please keep the families in your prayers,” Walker said.

If you’re interested in donating financially, a GoFundMe A GoFundMe campaign has been launched at https://gofund.me/e6f66792.

