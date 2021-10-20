City of Orangeburg extends mask ordinance, releases guidance for Halloween

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the next two months, citizens in the city of Orangeburg will continue to mask up.

Orangeburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to extend the city’s mask mandate requiring face coverings in retail stores and restaurants within the city limits.

The mask ordinance also requires staff and employees within the city to wear masks while working in areas open to the public.

Staff must also wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

The ordinance also requires masks to be worn in large gatherings in the city.

Citizens who do not follow the ordinance could face up to a $25 fine, and business owners could face a fine of up to $100 if they don’t comply.

City leaders said the mask ordinance will take effect immediately, and will be in place through December 19.

ALSO IN THE NEWS: The city of Orangeburg will allow children age 12 and younger to trick-or-treat between the hours of 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This only applies to trick-or-treating between houses.

The city Department of Public Safety recommends that an adult accompany all trick-or-treaters and walk only in familiar neighborhoods. The department will provide extra patrols for the holiday.

They say everyone should wear proper PPE and social distance when possible. And also, go to houses that are well lit and accept trick or treaters.

