Augusta set to enforce masks, face coverings in city facilities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta will soon being enforcing a mask or face coverings mandate for all public facilities.

On Tuesday, the Augusta Commission approved a resolution requiring masks or face coverings be worn in all Augusta, Georgia public facilities.

Earlier this month, seven commissioners voted in favor of reinstating the mandate. The remaining three commissioners voted against it.

Enforcement of the mandate will take effect Monday and will remain in effect until modified or rescinded by the Augusta Commission.

As part of the requirement, all persons entering or working in any city facilities over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask. Individuals who do not have a face covering or mask will be provided with one.

The city says the mandate was set to further prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to support local efforts to promote the safety and well-being of all Augusta residents and employees.

The mandate does not apply to judicial facilities, which are under the authority of the Chief Superior Court Judge, or concerts at the James Brown Arena, Bell Auditorium and other entertainment facilities and activities.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.