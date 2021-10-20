Advertisement

Augusta set to enforce masks, face coverings in city facilities

Face masks
Face masks(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta will soon being enforcing a mask or face coverings mandate for all public facilities.

On Tuesday, the Augusta Commission approved a resolution requiring masks or face coverings be worn in all Augusta, Georgia public facilities.

Earlier this month, seven commissioners voted in favor of reinstating the mandate. The remaining three commissioners voted against it.

Enforcement of the mandate will take effect Monday and will remain in effect until modified or rescinded by the Augusta Commission.

MORE | By the numbers: Latest stats on COVID-19 in CSRA, vaccines

As part of the requirement, all persons entering or working in any city facilities over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask. Individuals who do not have a face covering or mask will be provided with one.

The city says the mandate was set to further prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to support local efforts to promote the safety and well-being of all Augusta residents and employees.

The mandate does not apply to judicial facilities, which are under the authority of the Chief Superior Court Judge, or concerts at the James Brown Arena, Bell Auditorium and other entertainment facilities and activities.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Deputy Leslie Gaiter rushes at a woman recording an arrest in a controversial video that went...
Deputy in taser case has drawn scrutiny before
From left: Investigator Richard Russell, Deputy Leslie Gaiter, Deputy Parker Leathers, Deputy...
4 Richmond County deputies on leave after death of man who was tased
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says

Latest News

Ex-deputies' trial continues in Washington County.
In Washington County ex-cops’ trial, taser expert describes risks
Loaded gun found in Lexington student’s book bag, officials say
(Pixabay)
Community comes to aid of dozens displaced by Wrens fire
Classroom
Aiken County schools cut student quarantines by more than 1,100