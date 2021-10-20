Advertisement

City of Augusta Administrator presents proposed 2022 budget

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – City of Augusta Administrator Odie Donald, II, presented his recommended FY2022 proposed budget during the Augusta Commission meeting held on Oct. 19.

The Administrator’s FY22 budget covers six strategic priorities, including infrastructure, quality of life, public safety, governance and finance, economic development, and external relationships. The plan also includes data collected from Augusta citizens through feedback from public budget forums and an online survey that offered the community’s perspective and concerns.

The Administrator’s proposal brings forward a recommendation in the amount of $999.6 million, a 8.64% increase over the 2021 amended budget of $920 million. The General Fund budget is $177.6 million, which is a 5.44% increase over the current year budget of $168 million.

MORE: | ‘Opportunity zones’ bring hope for growth in Augusta area

The increase in the proposed budget includes a planned use of funds of $39 million from SPLOST 8 and $41 million in American Rescue Plan Act Funds to begin implementation of the Augusta Rescue Plan and administer capital projects.

“Despite the unexpected and ever-changing environment of providing service delivery in the midst of a global pandemic, Augusta has remained focused on our mission to provide cost-effective, high-quality government services to the citizens of Augusta,” Donald said.

Additional expenditure highlights in the proposed FY22 proposed budget include:

  • Implementation of a $3.2 million retention plan for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office
  • A planned construction of Fire Station 3 on Gordon Hwy at $5 million with existing SPL
  • OST 7 funds
  • $600,000 investment in body cameras for Augusta’s Marshal’s Office funded by the ARPA
  • Light Up Augusta initiative funded at $6 million via the ARPA/ARP
  • $3 million for new water meters funded via the ARPA
  • $5 million in road resurfacing in SPLOST 8 for FY22, coupled with $1.5 million to implement Pothole Palooza via SPLOST 7
  • Provides $1 million for the maintenance and revitalization of parks/public spaces via the ARPA
  • Provides $1 million to blight/affordable housing leveraging the ARPA with additional funding provided through SPLOST 8
  • A $6 million investment in emergency rental assistance and relief for landlords
  • A $750,000 investment in the CVB to market and promote Augusta as a global destination

A public hearing for the proposed FY22 budget will be held prior to the next Augusta Commission meeting at 1:30pm on Nov. 2. The FY22 budget is set to be adopted by the Augusta Commission on Nov. 19 and then implemented on Jan. 1, 2022.

MORE: | I-TEAM: Augusta city leaders address growing affordable housing crisis

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Dunkin
Woman shot outside local Dunkin Donuts; two men charged
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Richmond County Teacher of the Year
Richmond County Schools names 2021-22 teacher of the year
Wesley Kennedy III during his time at Georgia Southern.
Former Georgia Southern football player found safe in woods off of Dean Forest Road
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
‘I just want answers’: Family awaits tasing incident body cam footage following son’s death
Augusta
I-TEAM: Augusta city leaders address growing affordable housing crisis