Bridge collapse kills 1, injures 2 off I-20 east of Atlanta

ALMON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead and two are injured after a bridge collapsed just off I-20 in Newton County about 40 minutes east of Atlanta.

Officials say it happened just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say a portion of an access road collapsed while crews were dismantling the bridge on an access road off Interstate 20 at Exit 88.

The collapse submerged three of the construction workers in the Yellow River.

One person died and the others survived.

A 500-ton crane came to the site to help recover equipment overnight, and work will continue through the day Wednesday, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

A cane works at the site of an Oct. 19 bridge collapse that killed one person in Newton County, Ga. (WRDW)

