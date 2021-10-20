Advertisement

Bellinger, Betts rally Dodgers, cut Braves’ NLCS lead to 2-1

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run...
Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae Hong)(Jae Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Cody Bellinger hit a tying, three-run homer and Mookie Betts then lined an RBI double as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied in the eighth inning, beating Atlanta 6-5 and cutting the Braves’ lead in the NL Championship Series to 2-1.

The Dodgers were down to their final five outs when Bellinger drove a two-strike pitch from Luke Jackson into the right-field pavilion, igniting the blue towel-waving crowd, some of whom had already left with LA trailing 5-2.

Chris Taylor singled, stole second and moved to third on pinch-hitter Matt Beaty’s groundout. Betts followed with a double off Jesse Chavez to right-center. Game 4 is Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Dunkin
Woman shot outside local Dunkin Donuts; two men charged
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

South Carolina quarterback Luke Doty (4) carries the ball against Georgia during the first half...
South Carolina’s Luke Doty needs surgery, out for the season
Scott Cochran returns to Georgia staff in off-field capacity
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility,...
76ers suspend Simmons 1 game for conduct detrimental to team
South Carolina, UConn, Stanford women top preseason Top 25