Barnwell YMCA hosting haunted Halloween trail

BARNWELL, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s going to be a spooky good time! Barnwell YMCA is hosting a haunted trial October 22nd and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. YMCA staff and volunteers are going to be passing out candy to trick-or-treaters along the haunted trail. They are not going to be wearing spooky costumes so that the little ones will not be afraid. Then from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. they will be “shutting down” the trail to get things set up for a little spookier trail. The haunted trail will be from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will have three food trucks on site selling food including Russell’s Pizza, Tisha’s Tatoes, and Tacos Don Ramon. They will also be handing out free candy and popcorn.

This year they will be charging $1 per person for the event and all proceeds will to go to the Annual Campaign. At the YMCA they do not turn away people for their inability to pay so these funds stay in Barnwell County and help provide “scholarships” to families that can not afford to attend the Y or their programs, such as the After School Program and Summer Camp for local youths.

Beat the line and register online! The first 60 kids will get cute jack-o-lantern trick or treat bags with lots of goodies already in them. To register visit: Barnwell Halloween trail.

For more information on the haunted trail and other upcoming events this year visit the Barnwell YMCA website: https://thefamilyy.org/branch/barnwell-county/ or check out their Facebook page.

