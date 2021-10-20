Augusta nightclub faces 6 month probation following shooting incident

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sum Yung Ho nightclub downtown will be on probation for the next six months after four people were shot there. Oct. 19 Augusta city leaders voted unanimously to put the Broad Street club’s business license on probation. That could mean a curfew, ID checks, and supervision from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

This comes after a fight broke out Sept. 17 inside Sum Yung Ho on Broad Street. The club’s bouncer tried to stop the fight and shortly after that, shots broke out. Kameron Jones and Bertram Owen were arrested for the shooting that left four victims with injuries. All injuries were not life-threatening.

Richmond County investigators say the owners of the nightclub told them they hired a bouncer to check IDs and use a metal detector at the door. However, they say club promoters advised the bouncer to let people in without being checked. Investigators told commissioners the owners had the tools to prevent this from happening, but they didn’t.

The owner of the club did speak to commissioners saying he’s hired his own security since the incident. The sheriff’s office says the club now has metal detectors, too.

