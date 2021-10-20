Advertisement

Augusta city leaders unveil new sign thanking military members

By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you drive by Fort Gordon Gate 2 in Grovetown be on the lookout for this new sign. It says “Thank you to all who served and continue to serve.”

It was a joint effort between Augusta Commissioners John Clarke and Catherine Smith McKnight.

Mayor Hardie Davis was there to help unveil the sign and says he hopes it reaches all military members who pass through the Fort Gordon gates and our community.

“It means a lot for them to know that the community we call Augusta salutes them every single day,” said Mayor Davis. “That’s what Augusta’s all about. Serving our community as well as acknowledging our service members and their families.”

That sign is right off Gordon Highway near Gate 2 as you head into Augusta. It’ll be on your right.

