Advertisement

Aiken County schools cut student quarantines by more than 1,100

By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County school district continues to see a decline in the number of students infected with COVID-19 and quarantined, according to newly released numbers.

The number of quarantined students stands at 1,703, down from 2,830 a week earlier, 3,248 the week before and more than 4,000 the week before that.

The latest figures show 48 COVID-positive students in the 22,956-student district, down from 67 a week earlier.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers, which cover last week:

Across the Savannah River in Georgia, the Richmond County and Columbia County school districts released statistics Friday for the same period. Here’s a look at the numbers for those districts, each of which has about the same number of students as Aiken County Public Schools.:

Richmond County School System

The district has 29,167 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • A.B. Merry, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 1 quarantined employee
  • Barton Chapel, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Bayvale, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Blythe, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Copeland, 4 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Deer Chase, 3 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Diamond Lakes, 1 positive student, 7 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Garrett, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Goshen, 0 positive students, 39 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Gracewood, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hains, 2 positive students, 4 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 2 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jamestown, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Jenkins-White, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Lake Forest Hills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Lamar-Milledge, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • McBean, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Meadowbrook, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Monte Sano, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Sue Reynolds, 2 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Terrace Manor, 2 positive students, 9 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tobacco Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • W.S. Hornsby, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Warren Road, 2 positive students, 16 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Wheeless Road, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Wilkinson Gardens, 1 positive student, 5 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Willis Foreman, 1 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

K-8 SCHOOLS

  • Belair K-8, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • C.T. Walker, 0 positive students, 3 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Freedom Park, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Richmond Hill, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Glenn Hills, 4 positive students, 5 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Hephzibah, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hornsby, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Langford, 1 positive student, 23 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Murphey, 1 positive student, 25 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Pine Hill, 6 positive students, 37 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Spirit Creek, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Tutt, 1 positive student, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Academy of Richmond County, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • A.R. Johnson, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Butler, 5 positive students, 14 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Cross Creek, 0 positive students, 2 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 2 quarantined employees
  • Davidson, 1 positive student, 6 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Glenn Hills, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Hephzibah, 3 positive students, 17 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • T.W. Josey, 8 positive students, 19 quarantined students, 3 positive employees, 3 quarantined employees
  • Lucy C. Laney, 1 positive student, 1 quarantined student, 2 positive employees, 2 quarantined employees
  • Performance Learning Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RCTCM, 1 positive student, 2 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Westside, 6 positive students, 10 quarantined students, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee

SPECIAL PROGRAM SCHOOLS

  • Alternative School, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • eSchool, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • Marion E. Barnes Career Center, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees
  • RPM - Reaching Potential through Manufacturing, 0 positive students, 1 quarantined student, 1 positive employee, 1 quarantined employee
  • Sandhills, 0 positive students, 0 quarantined students, 0 positive employees, 0 quarantined employees

Columbia County School System

The district has 28,570 students. Here’s the breakdown of COVID cases for the past week:

ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS

  • Baker Place, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Blue Ridge, 0 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Brookwood, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Cedar Ridge, 5 positive students, 2 positive employees
  • Euchee Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
  • Greenbrier, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lewiston, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Martinez, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • North Harlem, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Parkway, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • River Ridge, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 1 positive student, 1 positive employee
  • South Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Stevens Creek, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Westmont, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

MIDDLE SCHOOLS

  • Columbia, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Evans, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 1 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Grovetown, 0 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 3 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Riverside, 1 positive student, 0 positive employees
  • Stallings Island 0 positive students, 0 positive employees

HIGH SCHOOLS

  • Evans, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Greenbrier, 2 positive students, 1 positive employee
  • Grovetown, 5 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Harlem, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Lakeside, 7 positive students, 0 positive employees
  • Alternative School 0 positive students, 1 positive employee

SUPPORT DEPARTMENTS

  • 1 positive employee

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Deputy Leslie Gaiter rushes at a woman recording an arrest in a controversial video that went...
Deputy in taser case has drawn scrutiny before
From left: Investigator Richard Russell, Deputy Leslie Gaiter, Deputy Parker Leathers, Deputy...
4 Richmond County deputies on leave after death of man who was tased
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says

Latest News

This was the scene of a deadly bridge collapse on Oct. 19 in Newton County, Ga.
Bridge collapse kills 1, injures 2 off I-20 east of Atlanta
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for October 20
Georgia will add another 10,000 children to a program that subsidizes child care for...
Georgia to add child-care spots, boost payments to providers
Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery, center, heads into the Glynn County Courthouse in...
8 potential jurors advance in Arbery slaying trial