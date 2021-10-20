Advertisement

8 potential jurors advance in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial

Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery, center, heads into the Glynn County Courthouse in...
Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery, center, heads into the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga with his attorney Benjamin Crump on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. Jury selection got underway with hundreds of people ordered to report for what could be a long, laborious effort to find jurors to hear the trial of three white men charged with fatally shooting Ahmaud Arbery as he was running in their neighborhood. (AP Photo/Lewis M. Levine)(Lewis M. Levine | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has deemed eight jury pool members qualified to serve on the jury that will decide the fate of three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Dozens more will be needed before a final jury of 12 jurors and four alternates can be seated in the case of the slain Black man.

The second day of jury selection continued slowly Tuesday in coastal Glynn County with prosecutors and defense attorneys questioning 20 people about what they already know about the case and what opinions they’ve formed.

Graphic video of Arbery’s slaying in 2020 sparked a national outcry. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with murder. Defense attorneys insist they committed no crimes.

FOLLOW THE COVERAGE

Jury selection moving slowly for Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

NAACP Brunswick chapter prepares for Ahmaud Arbery murder trial

Arbery family and Brunswick community come together ahead of jury selection in upcoming trial

1,000 summoned as possible jurors in Arbery slaying trial

Ahmaud Arbery case: Bodycam footage released of officers on scene of shooting

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
Deputy Leslie Gaiter rushes at a woman recording an arrest in a controversial video that went...
Deputy in taser case has drawn scrutiny before
From left: Investigator Richard Russell, Deputy Leslie Gaiter, Deputy Parker Leathers, Deputy...
4 Richmond County deputies on leave after death of man who was tased
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says

Latest News

Georgia will add another 10,000 children to a program that subsidizes child care for...
Georgia to add child care spots, boost payments to providers
The city of Orangeburg has extended it's mask ordinance for two more months.
City of Orangeburg extends mask ordinance, releases guidance for Halloween
Columbia County Georgia
Developer looking to build new Columbia County shopping center
Columbia County Georgia
New shopping center could come to Columbia County