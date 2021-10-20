8 potential jurors advance in Ahmaud Arbery slaying trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has deemed eight jury pool members qualified to serve on the jury that will decide the fate of three men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Dozens more will be needed before a final jury of 12 jurors and four alternates can be seated in the case of the slain Black man.

The second day of jury selection continued slowly Tuesday in coastal Glynn County with prosecutors and defense attorneys questioning 20 people about what they already know about the case and what opinions they’ve formed.

Graphic video of Arbery’s slaying in 2020 sparked a national outcry. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are charged with murder. Defense attorneys insist they committed no crimes.

