76ers suspend Simmons 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility,...
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons takes part in a practice at the NBA basketball team's facility, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Camden, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(AP) - Ben Simmons has been suspended by the Philadelphia 76ers for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener Wednesday night at New Orleans.

The three-time All-Star guard was a holdout in training camp in the wake of his offseason trade demand.

He was scheduled to practice and talk to the media on Tuesday. The 25-year-old from Australia had four years and $147 million left on his max contract when he decided he wanted a trade.

