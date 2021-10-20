76ers suspend Simmons 1 game for conduct detrimental to team

(AP) - Ben Simmons has been suspended by the Philadelphia 76ers for one game due to conduct detrimental to the team. Simmons will miss the 76ers’ season opener Wednesday night at New Orleans.

The three-time All-Star guard was a holdout in training camp in the wake of his offseason trade demand.

He was scheduled to practice and talk to the media on Tuesday. The 25-year-old from Australia had four years and $147 million left on his max contract when he decided he wanted a trade.

