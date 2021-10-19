Advertisement

WR Ridley back with Falcons, McGary to COVID-19 reserve list

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tyler Patmon, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta...
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tyler Patmon, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons placed right tackle Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 reserve list but also got some good news.

Top receiver Calvin Ridley is back at practice after skipping the team’s last game for a personal matter. McGary has started 34 of 35 games over his three-year NFL career, but he likely won’t be available when the 2-3 Falcons travel to Miami on Sunday to face the 1-5 Dolphins. To take his place on the roster, the Falcons activated offensive lineman Josh Andrews off the injured reserve.

He went down in training camp with a hand injury.

