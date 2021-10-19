Teen found with loaded gun, knife at local high school football game

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah teen is facing charges after authorities discovered he brought loaded handgun and a knife to a recent high school football game.

The incident happened last Friday at Hephzibah High School’s homecoming game against Cross Creek High School, according to a letter sent out to the families of students on Monday.

Following reports from the Hephzibah High School community of a potential threat to the game, school administrators, School Safety and Security and Hephzibah Police were placed on high alert, the letter states.

Around 10 p.m., authorities observed a member of the general public attending the game, identified in arrest warrants as 17-year-old Le’Mont Moss, acting suspiciously after exiting the stadium.

While on school grounds, officers reportedly stopped Moss for questioning and found he was carrying a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson SD9 VE handgun with a 16 round magazine along with one extended 30 round magazine. Authorities also discovered Smith was carrying Smith and Wesson pocketknife, arrest warrants state.

Moss was immediately taken into custody without incident. No students, staff or visitors to the school’s campus were harmed.

He was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a pistol or revolver under 18, disrupting public school and weapon in school building/ground/functions, according to arrest records.

