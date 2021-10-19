Structure fire leaves Augusta home severely damaged

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews rushed to the scene of a structure fire that left an Augusta home severely damaged Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Augusta Fire & EMA reported they were working to put out a structure fire on Holden Street.

At least one person was inside the home when the fire started. They made it out without injuries, the fire department reported.

That person told firefighters they saw some coming from the home’s hallway.

Around 3:30 p.m., the fire was deemed under control. Crews continue to perform salvage work on the home that suffered “severe damage.”

Investigation into what caused the fire is underway.

(Augusta Fire & EMA)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.