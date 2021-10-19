Advertisement

Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games

The Olympic flame burns as athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony in...
The Olympic flame burns as athletes and volunteers carry flags during the closing ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANCIENT OLYMPIA. Greece (AP) — Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China have sneaked into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is being held and ran toward the Temple of Hera holding a Tibetan flag and a banner that read “No genocide games.”

The protesters managed to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the area where the ceremony was being held. They were thrown to the ground by police and detained. The flame was lit at the Greek birthplace of the ancient Olympics under heavy police security.

