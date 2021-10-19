Advertisement

Orangeburg man charged with murder after dispute led to shooting

Robert Jamison, III(OCSO)
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Orangeburg man is facing charges after a confrontation led to a deadly shooting this past weekend.

Robert Jamison, III, 40, was taken into custody on Saturday after he admitted to firing a rifle at a 40-year-old Orangeburg man during a dispute, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident reportedly occurred in a roadway near 383 Jamison Avenue in Orangeburg.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he later died of his wounds.

During a court appearance on Tuesday, Jamison was formally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

MORE | Alex Murdaugh denied bond; judge orders psychiatric evaluation

“I’ve said it countless times there is no justification for this,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “This is just a senseless act with no concern for life.”

Jamison’s next court appearance is scheduled for General Sessions on Dec. 13.

