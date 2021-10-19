Man injured in Davis Road shooting, suspect detained
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is injured and a woman has been detained following a shooting at an Augusta home Tuesday morning.
At 9:45 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 3500 block of Davis Drive in reference to reports of a shooting.
There, deputies located a male victim at the residence who had been shot.
He was transported to Augusta University Medical Center Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Deputies report they have located a female suspect at a secondary location and she is being detained for questioning.
Investigators have responded to the scene and are in the early stages of the investigation.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.