LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam

In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her...
In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her husband, Kobe Bryant, and daughter Gianna in Los Angeles. Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant's widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others in 2020, court documents say. Vanessa Bryant, whose federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County alleges invasion of privacy, has claimed in court papers that she has suffered "severe emotional distress" that has compounded the trauma of losing her husband and 13-year-old daughter.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County is seeking to compel psychiatric evaluations for Kobe Bryant’s widow and others to determine if they truly suffered emotional distress after first responders took and shared graphic photos from the site of the helicopter crash that killed the basketball star, his teenage daughter and seven others.

Vanessa Bryant says in court papers she has suffered “severe emotional distress.” Kobe Bryant and the others were killed last year when the helicopter they were aboard crashed near Los Angeles. Federal safety officials blamed pilot error. Vanessa Bryant’s lawyers declined to comment Monday. Attorneys for Los Angeles County say the county has “great sympathy” for Bryant’s losses but called the suit a “money grab.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

