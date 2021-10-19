Advertisement

Hawks agree to 4-year, $65M extension with Kevin Huerter

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) keeps his eye on a loose ball during the second half of...
Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) keeps his eye on a loose ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in Atlanta against the Cleveland Cavaliers. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)(Ben Gray | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have agreed to a four-year, $65 million contract extension with Kevin Huerter.

It locks up another important player from a team that made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final. The Hawks confirmed ESPN’s initial report in an evening news release. General manager Travis Schlenk said it was important to keep Huerter in Atlanta. The 6-foot-7 guard averaged 11.9 points a game last season. But he saved his best performance for the playoffs, scoring 27 points in a Game 7 upset of top-seeded Philadelphia.

