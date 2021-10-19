Grant Me Hope | Sisters ask for ‘someone to love us and take care of us’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to three sisters.

Jumping on a trampoline, playing on a tablet, watching “Frozen 2″ and “SpongeBob SquarePants” and listening to all kinds of music are some of the things that Michaela, born in 2006, and twins Macie and Bailey, born in 2009, like to do.

Michaela, a talkative teen, also enjoys cooking and playing “Connect 4.”

At school, where she earns good grades and her favorite subject is reading, Michaela enjoys spending time with her friends and teachers.

Macie, a shy and quiet girl who is helpful with her siblings and works to set a good example for them, enjoys playing “Connect 4,” going to the park, playing with her toys and playing in the water. Math is her favorite subject at school, where she earns good grades and enjoys spending time with her friends and teachers.

Bailey enjoys playing in the water and playing with her dolls and Slime.

Michaela, Macie and Bailey need a loving adoptive family who will give them the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment they need to continue to thrive.

Their family will also need to support their desire to maintain their relationships with their foster parents.

To inquire about these sisters, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

