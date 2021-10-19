Fort Gordon searching for missing soldier

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Spc. Tyeisha A. Staley.

Spc. Staley did not report to formation at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2021.

Attempts to contact Spc. Staley by local law enforcement, her chain-of-command, and her family have been unsuccessful. Her leadership is in constant contact with her family, local law enforcement authorities from Richmond County, and Fort Gordon Criminal Investigation Division to determine her overall duty status.

An investigation is underway at her off-post residence in Augusta, GA.

Anyone with information related to the location of Spc. Staley should contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1078.

