ESPN announcer Dick Vitale discloses lymphoma diagnosis

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time this year.

The Basketball Hall of Fame announcer says he has been diagnosed with lymphoma after undergoing tests. Vitale announced in August that he underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He was declared cancer-free at the time. Vitale says doctors told him the lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.