ESPN announcer Dick Vitale discloses lymphoma diagnosis

Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast Conference men's tournament Monday, March 9, 2020, in Las Vegas.(Isaac Brekken | AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale has announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer for the second time this year.

The Basketball Hall of Fame announcer says he has been diagnosed with lymphoma after undergoing tests. Vitale announced in August that he underwent multiple surgeries to remove melanoma. He was declared cancer-free at the time. Vitale says doctors told him the lymphoma diagnosis is unrelated.

