Edgefield County deputies seize 48 lbs of marijuana in traffic stop

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men in Edgefield County are facing charges related to a traffic stop where deputies seized several pounds of marijuana, thousands of dollars, a handgun and other drugs.

While patrolling Edgefield County Monday night, deputies stopped a vehicle on Edgefield Road near Sweetwater Road.

During the investigation, deputies located several illegal narcotics. Approximately 48 pounds of marijuana, illegal steroids, needles, a handgun, and over $20,000 dollars in cash were seized.

The vehicle’s occupants, Timothy Davis, Michael Lauter, and John Morgan were all arrested and transported to the Edgefield County Detention Center.

Three charged in Edgefield traffic stop (ECSO)

Other unidentified narcotics were located in the vehicle as well. This is an ongoing investigation and further criminal charges are expected, the Sheriff’s Office reports.

