Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic set for veterans in Aiken
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will conduct drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans at its outpatient clinics in Athens, Ga., and Aiken, S.C.
They’ll take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 951 Millbrook Ave. in Aiken and 9249 Highway 29 in Athens.
The hospital said a flu shot is a safe way for veterans to protect themselves and those around them from getting sick and having complications from flu.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an especially important step in helping reduce the spread of the flu in our communities, the hospital said.
Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.