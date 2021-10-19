Advertisement

Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic set for veterans in Aiken

Flu shots
Flu shots(Madeline Stewart)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will conduct drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans at its outpatient clinics in Athens, Ga., and Aiken, S.C.

They’ll take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at 951 Millbrook Ave. in Aiken and 9249 Highway 29 in Athens.

The hospital said a flu shot is a safe way for veterans to protect themselves and those around them from getting sick and having complications from flu.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, it is an especially important step in helping reduce the spread of the flu in our communities, the hospital said.

