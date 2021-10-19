Advertisement

Dispose of unused drugs, garbage in separate events this weekend

Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling...
Opioid epidemic, drug abuse and overdose concept with scattered prescription opioids spilling from orange bottle with copy space. Hydrocodone is the generic name for a range of opiate painkillers(Moussa81 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and CVS Health are holding a drug disposal event this Saturday.

You can bring unused and expired medications for destruction by law enforcement personnel.

Its a way to prevent old prescription drugs from being abused.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at CVS stores at 1520 Walton Way and 2902 Peach Orchard Road.

No needles can be accepted.

Free landfill day scheduled in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A free landfill disposal day will give Richmond County residents and property owners a chance to haul their garbage to the Augusta-Richmond County Landfill free of charge.

Acceptable waste includes household items, yard waste, tires, electronics and recyclables. Hazardous liquids and wastes as well as construction and demolition debris will not be accepted.

Customers will be required to provide proof of residency, and they are responsible for unloading items from their vehicles.

It will take place from 8 a.m. to noon at the landfill, 4330 Deans Bridge Road.

MORE | Drive-thru flu vaccination clinic set for veterans in Aiken

