Defense witnesses in taser-death trial justify deputies’ use of force

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New details in the case of Eurie Martin the man who died after being tased by deputies in Washington County. The murder trial for Rhett Scott, Michael Howell and Henry Copeland picked back up Tuesday. It’s the first time the defense is getting to call witnesses.

As expected, the defense witnesses showed a very different take on the video evidence. One witness saying it was Martin that created the risk in the situation — giving deputies reason to react with force.

“He wasn’t fighting, but he wasn’t allowing them to handcuff him either. They kept trying to, but they wouldn’t let him,” said Jasmine Williams, an eyewitness.

Their first eyewitness didn’t remember much about July 7, 2017, so the court played back her interview with the GBI from that day.

“The three of them continued to try to talk to him and they surrounded him and he was continuing to be you know hollering and he appeared to be not cooperative,” said Williams.

Officers first tased Martin and managed to get only one hand in cuffs.

“All three of them were on him trying to cuff him, they seemed to be having some issues,” she said.

Martin also pulled off the taser probes which an expert witness claimed was out of the norm, warranting more force might be needed.

“That’s unheard of, that would further elevate the deputies mindset of alert about safety, about the strength of perhaps Mr. Martin and the mental condition of Mr. Martin and the drugs of Mr. Martin perhaps,” said Dr. Darrell Lee Ross, professor and use of force expert.

Ross testified officers had reason to detain Martin because there were a lot of “Unknowns” including his behavior and why he was walking down the roadway. He went on to say with only one handcuffed, Martin could have used the open cuff as a weapon.

Earlier Coverage:

After some back and forth during cross-examination – “I’m going to object as previously logged,” said Ross.

The state identified Ross was being paid more than $18,000 in expenses to testify. And he’s testified in over 200 law enforcement trials always on the side of law enforcement. Another medical expert witness brought by the defense detailed how schizophrenia symptoms can often appear as intoxication from drugs or alcohol which could likely be what the deputies perceived.

