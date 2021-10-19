Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Chilly start during the mornings this week. Plenty of sunshine and dry weather in store.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry high pressure remains in control through the middle of the week. Another cold front will move towards the area Thursday night into Friday. Limited moisture will be in place, so only isolated showers and a low chance for a few thunderstorms can be expected at this time. Dry high pressure then returns behind the cold front just in time for this weekend.

Low temperatures will be chilly once again in the mid to low 40s. A few of our northern counties could dip into the upper 30s this morning once again. Today is looking beautiful with sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Heading into Wednesday, high pressure will still be in control. Highs will be a tad warmer, near 80. A cold front will be moving into the central Plains by this time frame. This same front will move through our area by the end of the week.

As the front moves towards our region Thursday high pressure will push off the southeastern coast. The front is expected to move through our area on Friday with limited atmospheric moisture so rain chances are expected to remain isolated. High pressure moves back into the region behind the cold front, bringing cooler and drier weather for the weekend. Enjoy the fall temps! Keep it here for the latest updates.

