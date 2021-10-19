Advertisement

Cam Newton says he’s vaccinated and ready for NFL return

Cam Newton during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants...
Cam Newton during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Cam Newton says he has been vaccinated against contracting COVID-19 and is ready to return to the NFL.

The quarterback who was cut by New England just before the season began published a video on his YouTube channel saying it’s time to get back into pro football. He is a free agent. The 2015 NFL MVP was the Patriots’ starter for most of 2020, when they went 7-9 during a pandemic-impacted season. But New England went with first-round draft choice Mac Jones this year and released the 32-year-old Newton.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burke County Sheriffs Office Fire
Authorities investigate fire at Burke County Sheriff’s Office
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Aiken County
'We're trying to keep the racing history alive': drivers reunite at former Augusta NASCAR track
‘Trying to keep the racing history alive’: Track drivers reunite
earthquake measures
2.1-magnitude earthquake reported in Lincolnton
Robert Santell Pernell Jr.
Authorities seek suspect in Barnwell County triple shooting

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter (3) keeps his eye on a loose ball during the second half of...
Hawks agree to 4-year, $65M extension with Kevin Huerter
Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before an NCAA college basketball game in the West Coast...
ESPN announcer Dick Vitale discloses lymphoma diagnosis
In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Vanessa Bryant speaks during a celebration of life for her...
LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam
Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Tyler Patmon, left, breaks up a pass intended for Atlanta...
WR Ridley back with Falcons, McGary to COVID-19 reserve list