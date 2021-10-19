Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh denied bond; judge orders psychiatric evaluation

By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Richland County judge has denied bond for Alex Murdaugh and is requiring him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

The 53-year-old former Lowcountry attorney is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property under false pretenses.

Judge Clifton Newman said he was considering the financial resources and mental condition of Murdaugh.

WATCH FULL HEARING:

During the hearing, Satterfield family attorneys Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter asked that if the judge give Murdaugh a surety bond to ensure that he can’t easily make the bond and for GPS tracking to be used.

Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian asked that Murdaugh be given a personal recognizance bond in order to continue his drug rehabilitation whether in-state or out of state.

Investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say Murdaugh’s charges stem from their investigation into misappropriated settlement funds in the death of Murdaugh’s longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield.

TIMELINE: Key dates in the Murdaugh family investigations

He is accused of taking more than $3 million from the late housekeeper.

Affidavits released Saturday Murdaugh “coordinated with Ms. Satterfield’s family to sue himself in order to seek an insurance settlement with the stated intent to the proceeds to the Satterfield family to pay for funeral expenses and monetary compensation for Satterfield’s children.”

During the bond hearing, Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpooltian claimed that during the Satterfield lawsuit, Murdaugh had no say in where the money went and that he was not the lawyer -- but the defendant.

The prosecutors claimed that Murdaugh used his position of power to take control of the Satterfield situation.

Murdaugh will submit to random drug tests and his passport has been surrendered.

SLED says that there could be more charges in the future.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead after Richmond County tasing incident
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Dunkin
Woman shot outside local Dunkin Donuts; two men charged

Latest News

Prominent Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump speaks to reporters Tuesday afternoon on the death of...
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump: ‘We won’t be well-behaved victims’ after Jamal Sutherland’s death
Le’Mont Moss
Teen found with loaded gun, knife at local high school football game
Deputy Leslie Gaiter rushes at a woman recording an arrest in a controversial video that went...
Deputy in taser case has drawn scrutiny before
Eurie Martin Trial
Mental issues can mimic drug use, witness says in taser-death trial
A Madison County Waffle House employee called 911 Monday night to report an attempted robbery....
Florida man uses finger guns to steal Waffle House napkins, deputies say