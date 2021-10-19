Advertisement

Alex Murdaugh asks to leave jail after 5 days behind bars

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Attorneys for Alex Murdaugh plan to ask a judge to grant him bond on his latest criminal charges.

Murdaugh has spent five nights in jail after being arrested Thursday outside a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando on two felony charges of obtaining property by false pretenses.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says Murdaugh stole $3.4 million in insurance payments that were meant for the sons of his housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield, who died after a fall at the Murdaugh home in February 2016.

Murdaugh’s latest bond hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday in Columbia.

He is already out on bond on an insurance fraud charge after police say he tried to arrange his own death.

The June 7 shooting deaths of Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, remain unresolved.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Available until Oct. 30 or while supplies last, the Cloudberry Sunjoy is a blend of...
Chick-fil-A tests new beverage exclusively in Augusta
Alex Murdaugh
Murdaugh is person of interest in murders, his lawyer says
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Dunkin
Woman shot outside local Dunkin Donuts, two men charged
Jermaine M. Jones Jr. was in critical condition after an encounter with Richmond County deputies.
24-year-old pronounced dead following RSCO tasing incident

Latest News

Summerville redistricting
Summerville residents speak out on Richmond County redistricting plans
Summerville redistricting
Redistricting effects on Summerville neighborhood
Sen. Graham discusses border visit, infrastructure bill and debt ceiling
Senator Graham
Senator Graham calls for changes to border