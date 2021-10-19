Ahead of Halloween, survey reveals favorite candies in Ga., S.C.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Halloween on the horizon, we have results from Instacart showing our most popular treats when it comes to candy delivery.

More than half of the people who ordered say candy is more important than costumes for Halloween.

In Georgia, Starburst was the most popular candy.

In South Carolina, the top choice was Life Savers.

Nationally, last year’s most popular candy was Peanut M&M’s, and regular M&M’s came in right behind them at No. 2. Six of the top 10 candies include chocolate.

Here’s the list:

Peanut M&M’s M&M’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Twizzlers Snickers Kit Kat Candy corn Sour Patch Kids Haribo Goldbears

Controversial candy corn

One in 4 Americans say candy corn is the worst Halloween candy. Here’s how Americans feel about candy cord, according to the survey:

Love it: 35%

Meh: 41%

Hate it: 21%

Never tried it: 3%

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.