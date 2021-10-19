Advertisement

Ahead of Halloween, survey reveals favorite candies in Ga., S.C.

Halloween candy
Halloween candy(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Halloween on the horizon, we have results from Instacart showing our most popular treats when it comes to candy delivery.

More than half of the people who ordered say candy is more important than costumes for Halloween.

In Georgia, Starburst was the most popular candy.

In South Carolina, the top choice was Life Savers.

Nationally, last year’s most popular candy was Peanut M&M’s, and regular M&M’s came in right behind them at No. 2. Six of the top 10 candies include chocolate.

Here’s the list:

  1. Peanut M&M’s
  2. M&M’s
  3. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  4. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
  5. Twizzlers
  6. Snickers
  7. Kit Kat
  8. Candy corn
  9. Sour Patch Kids
  10. Haribo Goldbears

Controversial candy corn

One in 4 Americans say candy corn is the worst Halloween candy. Here’s how Americans feel about candy cord, according to the survey:

  • Love it: 35%
  • Meh: 41%
  • Hate it: 21%
  • Never tried it: 3%

